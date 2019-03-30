Aamir Khan As Jethalal, Akshay Kumar As Taarak; If Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Gets A Bollywood Movie

Ever since its launch in 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been working wonders on the small screen, putting a smile on the audience’s face with its quirky characters and comic timing. With the TV show close to reaching 10 years on air, it is the longest running sitcom in India. Aamir Khan as Jethalal and Akshay Kumar as Taarak Mehta, we have entire list below.

So it wouldn’t be a big surprise if filmmakers decided to bring the characters to the silver screen, led by some of the biggest names in the industry. So here’s what we think a Bollywood remake of the hit TV series look like.

1. Vidya Balan as Daya

The Tumhari Sulu actress would be perfect to play the innocent but overenthusiastic ‘Garba Queen’ aka Daya.

2. Aamir Khan as Jethalal

Few actors could pull off the character’s comic timing and quips like Dilip Joshi, the actor plays the role on TV. However, if anyone can do it, it’s Aamir Khan.

3. Darsheel Safary as Tapu

After a hiatus of almost 6 years, the role of the mature, grown up Tapu might be the perfect film for Darsheel to make his comeback.

4. Anupam Kher as Bapuji

The respected fatherly figure of the series and the perfect role for the veteran actor.

5. Akshay Kumar as Taarak Mehta

Jethalal’s best friend and confidant, Akshay Kumar would look perfect opposite Aamir Khan.

6. Rani Mukerji as Anjali Mehta

A strict and mature wife to Taarak, Rani Mukerji would fit the role to a T.

7. Anil Kapoor as Bhide

The aged and disciplined teacher always scolding the kids. Who would be more apt for this role than Anil Kapoor.

8. Kajol as Madhvi

Wife of teacher Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, has to be played by someone who is high on energy and entertainment. Who else apart from our quirky Kajol could be better for this part.