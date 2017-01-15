62nd Jio Filmfare Awards: Here's The Complete List Of Winners

The prestigious star-studded event happened last night at Mumbai in the form of 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards.

While Dangal grabbed top honours including Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director, Neerja and Kapoor And Sons won 5 awards each.

Actor Shatrugan Sinha was felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here is the complete list of 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards winners:

Best Actor (Male): Aamir Khan for ‘Dangal’

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for ‘Udta Punjab‘

Best Film: ‘Dangal’

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for ‘Dangal’

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film: ‘Neerja’

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Shahid Kapoor for ‘Udta Punjab’ and Manoj Bajpayee for ‘Aligarh’

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Sonam Kapoor for ‘Neerja‘

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Manoj Bajpayee for ‘Taandav’

Best Short Film People’s Choice: Khamakha

Best Short Film (Fiction): ‘Chutney’

Best Short Film (Non-fiction): ‘Matitali Kusti’

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Tisca Chopra for ‘Chutney’

Best Debut Director: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for ‘Nil Battey Sannata’

Best Male Debut: Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Udta Punjab’

Best Female Debut: Ritika Singh for ‘Saala Khadoos‘

Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah for ‘Pink’

Best Screenplay: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for ‘Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)’

Best Story: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for ‘Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rishi Kapoor for ‘Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi for ‘Neerja’

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Shatrughan Sinha

Best Music Album: Pritam for ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for ‘Channa Mereya’ from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for ‘Ae dil hai mushkil’ from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin for ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ from ‘Sultan’

Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Amit Mishra for ‘Bulleya’ from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘

Best Visual Effects: Red Chillies for ‘Fan‘

Best Editing: Monisha Baldawa for ‘Neerja’

Best Costume: Payal Saluja for ‘Udta Punjab’

Best Action: Shyam Kaushal for ‘Dangal’