Milan Luthria’s upcoming film Baadshaho featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra has been shot on real and raw locations of Rajasthan which includes Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ranautar, and Kuldhara.

This multi-starrer looks complete paisa-vasool entertainment as its high on seeti-maar dialogues & raw action scenes. The excitement for the movie is rising since the time makers have been releasing new videos.

The makers have now released a new making of video of Hoshiyar Rehna. The video has Milan Luthria talking about the making of the song. The song is sung by Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café. Check out the video here:

Baadshaho is a story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination. The trailer of the film was loaded with some whistle-worthy dialogues written by Rajat Arora.

Baadshaho is set in the backdrop of the emergency and revolves around a big heist carried out by Ajay and his team. “Drama has reduced (from Bollywood films). Heroes’ machoism, heroines’ elegance (‘nazakat’) and the fear of villains have been diluted…International cinema is also going towards period drama…It is larger than life. It appeals to me personally,” Milan Luthria said at an event here.

“Audience doesn’t look at the period that the film is set in, but at the story,” he added. “I don’t have a fixation with the period. It (‘Baadshaho’ also set in the 1970 era) is a coincidence,” Milan Luthria said.