Box Office – Badrinath Ki Dulhania is amongst the Top-3 biggest opening of 2017

‘Desi tadka’ has worked all over again for a film in 2017. Raees was set in Gujarat, Jolly LLB 2 was set in Uttar Pradesh and now Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which has been set in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, has worked again. Audiences are clearly picking up films with Indian theme, Indian milieu and Indian emotions, something that is reflecting in the kind of footfalls that the aforementioned films have enjoyed on the Day One of their release. Clearly, the connect is much better established as the characters are familiar and are much more known to a larger population.

With 12.25 crore coming on the first day of release, the Karan Johar production is now amongst the Top-3 openers of 2017:

Raees – 20.42 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – 13.2 crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crore

What makes this particularly special is the fact that both Raees [Shah Rukh Khan] and Jolly LLB 2 [Akshay Kumar] feature superstars who have been in the business for over 25 years each. On the other hand Badrinath Ki Dulhania has youngsters [Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt] who have been around for less than five years. To still manage an opening in double digit is a very good score indeed for the stars who are clearly superstars in the making.

Since the word of mouth for the film is ranging from good to very good already, the Shashank Khaitan directed film is now poised for a good and long run. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya had collected 78 crore in its lifetime run and while this number is all set to be surpassed by the second in the franchise, it has to be seen how much further does the film manage to go past this milestone.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

