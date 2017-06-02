Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has set a huge benchmark at the box office, which will be very difficult for any upcoming Bollywood biggies to break or match.

After entering the 500 crore club, the film has remained stable and continued to add more moolah at the domestic market.

The magnum opus raked in around 1 crore* on its 5th Thursday and now stands with the grand total of 502.25 crores.

Baahubali 2 is the first non Aamir Khan film to open two new clubs – 400 crore and 500 crore.

While Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan have been the major contributing forces towards making sure that Baahubali as a brand stayed in news right from the time the first part released (in 2015) to now when the second part arrived (2017), it is to the credit of director SS Rajamouli that the film has found such tremendous response.

Especially for the Hindi version, one also has to give good credit to Karan Johar and Anil Thadani (of A.A. Films) for presenting and distributing the film to the kind of scale that has been unprecedented. Just in the Hindi version the film released in over 4000 screens, something that only a Khan film has seen so far. As for the all India presence across languages, the film arrived in around 7000 screens, something which has never happened before in the history of Indian cinema.

Talking about just the Hindi version, the film is still running strong and is finding audiences, many of whom are now giving it a repeat dekko. While the 500 Crore Club has now been marked hard and strong, the film still has some ammunition left to bring on 10-15 crore more to its final tally.