Baahubali 2 and Dangal can be said as Indian cinema’s milestone films, box office per se. While the former made a big impression in domestic as well as overseas circuits, the latter became highest Indian grosser ever at the Chinese box office.

Recently, the news of Dangal making it to the 2000 crore was termed to be fake. The makers clarified by issuing the actual worldwide figures which are 1864 crores. Nonetheless, the number is huge and it still remains to be the highest worldwide grosser ever. The film’s emotional content struck a nerve with the Chinese audiences and they could relate to the patriarchal setup of the film’s story.

Baahubali 2 on the other hand stands with a collection of 1690 crores worldwide. The magnum opus has grossed 1380 crores (nett. 1060 crores) in India and 310 crores in the international markets. Since the film has slowed down now, it won’t be making it to the 1700 crore mark.

We hear, the film may release in China and in that case, the film can expect to go past Dangal if it works well. Reports suggest that it may be getting as many as 4000 screens in China for its release and that the star cast may even promote the film there. The film’s Hindi version has already made a profit of 213.63% at the domestic box office and is currently the most profitable Hindi film of the year.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles, the film revolves around story about two warring brothers for the ownership of an ancient kingdom, the film stars Prabhas as the male protagonist while Rana Daggubati plays the lead antagonist.