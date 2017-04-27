Baahubali: The Beginning took the world by surprise with its stunning visuals, soul-stirring music, magnificent and massive sets and a gripping saga of the royal family of Mahishmati— their feats, honour, pain, inner clash, betrayal, politics, battles and a lot more. The film released in July 2015.

It’s been two long years and people across the world have been waiting with bated breath for the sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion which has been described by director SS Rajamouli as the ‘actual meal’ after the ‘starter’ of Baahubali: The Beginning. This surely has upped the excitement meter to the highest and with advance bookings opened, the film has started garnering money even before its release!

The excitement among fans is clearly reflecting in the amount the film has already collected. Not just fans in India but across the world, people are waiting to watch Baahubali: The Conclusion. According to Great India Films, the US distributor of Baahubali 2, the film has already raked in Rs 19 crores in the US only from advance bookings! The distribution company has further revealed that the advance ticket sales have already topped the list of the highest grossing Indian film (of any language) on its opening day! They have disclosed the figures officially, saying that tickets for the magnum opus are being sold at $100,000 (Rs 64 lakhs) every hour!

Reports suggest that Baahubali 2 is releasing in as many as 9000 screens worldwide! The massive release will be divided in almost 6500 screens in India itself. Approximately, 1100 screens will be opened in USA and 1400 screens for the rest of the world. The film will simultaneously release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Considering the USA is a well-known market for Telugu films, the much-awaited drama will open in ample of screens there. Since it is releasing in IMAX format, the film has bagged almost 40 IMAX screens in the USA for its release.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. It is all set to take the box office by storm on 28th April!