Wife Of Alleged Vikas Sachdev Accuses Actress Zaira Wasim For Doing A Publicity Stunt

On Saturday night, the 17-year old Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim shared a post on social media, giving details of her experience on board flight UK981. She was travelling business class along with her mother to attend an award function in Mumbai. In a live video on her social media account, she accused a fellow passenger of molesting her. Cops had recorded the actress’ statement where she alleged, a male passenger of rubbing his foot along her neck and back.

The man who allegedly molested actor Zaira Wasim was identified as– 39-year-old Vikas Sachdev and was arrested on Sunday after a huge public outcry over the incident.

He will be produced in the court on Monday. Sachdev has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act since the actress is a minor.

Divya Sachdeva, wife of the accused Vikas Sachdeva, spoke to Spotboye and accused Zaira of doing a publicity stunt. “This girl has been influenced by fame and wrongly accused my husband Vikas. My husband was coming home from Delhi. His mamaji had passed away and he was not in the right frame of mind. He was feeling very low and asked for a blanket. He wanted to sleep.I am shocked at Zaira’s allegation. The police have taken my husband into custody.

“They came home this morning. Why did Zaira not raise an alarm then and there? Why did Zaira tweet 2 hours later? Zaira had her mother for company. Despite that, the two ladies chose not to make any noise, why? My father is an ex-Army officer and my father-in-law is an ex-Income Tax officer. We know how important it is to respect a lady, our family upholds very high values.My husband is a family man. We have a 9-year-old child Vikas can never misbehave with any lady in any manner.”