Y-Films, the youth wing of Yash Raj Films (YRF), that has been known for clutter-breaking content & innovations, announced yet another first with their next feature film, Bank-Chor.

The film Bank-Chor, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty, is a story of 3 idiots trying to rob a bank and how they pick the worst day possible to do it.

Speaking on the same, Vivek Oberoi, “Bank-Chor gang is going to more than just tickle all your senses with this m-e-n-t-a-l experience.”

Bank-Chor is a fun comic thriller directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil. It features music by Shri Sriram, Superbia [Gourov Dasgupta, Roshin Balu & Shaan], Kailash Kher, Rochak Kohli, Baba Sehgal and Shameer Tandon. It is set for release worldwide on 16th June, 2017.