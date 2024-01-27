Vince McMahon has had a very controversial past. He has been accused of sexual harassment by a female referee, allegedly paid $3 million to hide his affair with a former employee. If that was not enough, ex-worker, Janel Grant, claimed she was repeatedly assaulted between 2020-2021. Owing to the latest lawsuit, he has stepped down from his position at WWE’s parent company, and below are all the details you need!

This isn’t the first time Vince has cut ties with WWE. Back in April 2022, following an investigation that he paid a former employee to hide their affair, McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE. However, the investigation was closed in November, and he was unanimously appointed as executive chairman of the board in January 2023.

WWE employee’s allegations against Vince McMahon

Janel Grant made some serious allegations against Vince McMahon in the lawsuit filed in January 2024. She claimed he coerced her into a sexual relationship. The allegations also included trafficking and repeated assault by WWE executive John Laurinaitis and a WWE wrestler.

In an interview with People, Vince McMahon confirmed that he is resigning as executive chairman of WWE and UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, effective immediately. He shared, “I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations and look forward to clearing my name.”

Vince McMahon steps down as WWE executive chairman out of respect for his company!

Vince MacMahon claimed that his decision came out of respect for the “WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business, and its board members and shareholders, partners, and constituents.”

WWE and UFC merger

Endeavor Group Holdings, owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial arts promotion, and WWE announced a merger in April 2023. Vince McMahon was appointed as the executive chairman of the newly merged company, TKO Group Holdings.

More about Janel Grant’s allegations against Vince McMahon

As per the official complaint, Janel Grant alleged Vince promised her employment in return for a physical relationship. He also reportedly greeted her in his underwear during several meetings that were ideally supposed to be hiring discussions!

That’s not it! Vince McMahon is also accused of sharing Janel’s explicit images with other men both inside and outside the company. Things got more complicated after his wife Linda found out about his sexual relationships.

Vince fired Janel Grant and signed an NDA regarding their relationship. He had agreed to pay her $3 million but only paid her a sum of $1 million after news of sexual assault took over the internet.

