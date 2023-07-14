Former WWE star Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac has died aged 55.

The wrestler, who appeared for WWE in the 1990s and is best known for his character based on the mythical half man/half beast Minotaur – passed away “peacefully”, according to his daughter Demi.

Writing on his personal Facebook page, she said: “He went peacefully in his sleep. He’s no longer in pain.

“This really hit home to lose my father, he will forever be in my heart and many others. I love you dad. Make the skies beautiful for me.”

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Halac first began wrestling as Bruiser Mastino in the Catch Wrestling Association in the early 1990s.

He moved onto WWE, making his first pay-per-view appearance for the company in the 1995 Royal Rumble match.

He left later that year, working for Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and a brief return to CWA, before making his way back to WWE in 1996 as Goldust’s unnamed bodyguard.

The following year he appeared again under the name Tank, and continued to work on the independent wrestling scene in the United States.

His final match came in 2019 as he appeared as Mantaur for a special Battle Royal at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 for GCW.

The 400lbs wrestler had been open about his battle with diabetes over the years.

In their own tribute, WWE said: “Halac’s combination of size and charisma immediately captivated fans worldwide as he took to the ring in a giant bull head to highlight his half-man, half-minotaur persona.

“Halac spent time in both WWE and ECW where he faced some of the biggest stars of his generation like Bam Bam Bigelow, Razor Ramon, and Bret Hart.

“WWE extends its condolences to Mike Halac’s family, friends and fans.”

Paul Neu, who wrestled as P.N. News, added: “This is a bitter pill to swallow. RIP Michael Halac my tag partner, great friend and brother in all sense of the word except blood…

“We fought like family, but always made up. You will be missed. God bless your soul. Until we meet again. Love you brother.”

