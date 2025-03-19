This weekend, Netflix tops the charts with five titles, including a Mollywood murder investigation thriller, a Kollywood coming-of-age superhit, a Hollywood heist film, and more. Meanwhile, Prime Video features three major releases, including a patriotic drama, a Gen Z relationship rom-com, and a murder mystery.

Netflix

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (English)

Release Date: Thursday, March 20

This film is a sequel to Den of Thieves (2018), with both the original and sequel directed by Christian Gudegast. Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. reprise their roles, and the plot is inspired by the real-life Antwerp diamond heist of 2003.

Dragon (Tamil)

Release Date: Friday, March 21

Dragon follows a brilliant young boy who loses his way in a bid for popularity. After excelling in school, he is rejected by his crush for being too virtuous. Determined to change, he adopts a rebellious persona, gains a girlfriend, but ultimately gets expelled from college. When his girlfriend leaves him, branding him a failure, he faces a crucial question. Can he find redemption and reclaim his potential?

Officer on Duty (Malayalam)

Release Date: Thursday, March 20

A tough, short-tempered yet principled police officer, struggling with personal loss and psychological issues, finds his life unraveling. As his marriage falls apart, he is also investigating a ruthless gang, one that has also set its sights on him and his family.

The Residence (English)

Release Date: Thursday, March 20

The Residence is a murder mystery drama set in the White House, where the staff become the prime suspects. This miniseries is adapted from Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Hindi)

Release Date: Thursday, March 20

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is a standalone sequel to Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. It follows an honest cop determined to take down a powerful don but finds himself battling not just the criminal but also a corrupt system, including bureaucracy, fellow officers, and politicians, that enables him.

Prime Video

Sky Force (Hindi)

Release Date: Friday, March 21

Sky Force, inspired by the true events of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war, stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The film follows an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a fighter pilot during a mission.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (Tamil)

Release Date: Friday, March 21

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is a romantic comedy where, after a breakup, the protagonist’s parents arrange his marriage. His prospective partner encourages him to attend his ex-girlfriend’s wedding to find closure. Can he win her back or finally move on?

Tyler Perry’s Duplicity (English)

Release Date: Thursday, March 20

When an unarmed civilian is killed by the police, the question arises, was it a mistake or part of a larger conspiracy? A determined lawyer sets out to uncover the truth.

Jio Hotstar

Good American Family (English)

Release Date: Wednesday, March 19

A typical family adopts an orphan girl with dwarfism, believing she is a child, but is she really?

Anora (English)

Release Date: Monday, March 17

Written, directed, and edited by Sean Baker, this romantic comedy follows an escort and the son of a Russian oligarch who get married. When his parents discover their union, the parents are determined to end this marriage at any cost.

Kanneda (Hindi)

Release Date: Friday, March 21

Kanneda is set in 1990s Toronto, Canada, and follows the rise of a Punjabi singer as he navigates the world of crime and gangs.

Wicked (English)

Release Date: Saturday, March 22

Wicked is a musical fantasy film that explores how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West and how Galinda became Glinda the Good. Set during their school years, it follows their friendship and the events that ultimately set them on different paths.

Mx player

Loot Kaand (Hindi)

Release Date: Friday, March 21

A brother-sister duo plans a bank robbery out of desperation, but when they come across decades-old weapons, they find themselves in far greater danger than they ever expected.

