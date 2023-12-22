This week, we have more than eight significant movies for consideration. Amid this cinematic abundance, I was compelled to narrow the selection to three noteworthy films. It’s not our usual practice to recommend multiple international movies, but this week offers an exception.

Now, let’s delve into the highlights for this week. “Rebel Moon” is making its streaming debut, promising an exciting watch. Disney has recently launched a new series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” adding to the entertainment roster. Furthermore, the conclusion of “A Murder at the End of the World” is now available for binge-watching, offering a perfect opportunity for those eagerly waiting.

In an unexpected move, Peacock has released all episodes of Season 2 of “Dr. Death,” much to the delight of binge-watching enthusiasts. With such a diverse array of content, including theatrical releases, this weekend promises many viewing options for everyone.

Theatrical releases

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Release Date: December 22, 2023

Runtime: 2h 4m

After the defeat by Aquaman, Black Manta harnesses the formidable power of the mythic Black Trident, unleashing an ancient and evil force. Driven by a relentless desire to avenge his father’s death, Black Manta is determined to bring Aquaman to his knees. This time, armed with the potent Black Trident, he poses a more significant threat than ever. In a desperate bid to thwart this reign of terror, Aquaman forms an unexpected alliance with his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis. Putting aside their differences, they must unite to safeguard their kingdom and prevent irreversible destruction for Aquaman’s family and the entire world.

Anyone But You

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Date: December 22, 2023

Runtime: 1h 40m

In the delightful rom-com “Anyone But You,” the seemingly perfect couple, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) experience an unexpected twist after a sensational first date that cools their fiery attraction. However, fate intervenes as they are thrown together at a destination wedding in Australia. Faced with this amusing predicament, the two mature adults decide on a classic move: pretending to be a couple. Get ready for the laughs and love as Bea and Ben navigate the ups and downs of this romantic comedy.

Migration

Genre: Kids & Family, Comedy, Adventure, Animation

Release Date: December 22, 2023

Runtime: 1h 32m

In the heart of a New England forest, a mallard family, comprising the cautious father Mack, the adventurous mother Pam, the restless son Dax, and the innocent daughter Gwen, embarks on a mission to persuade their overprotective dad to embark on the vacation of a lifetime. Firmly rooted in discouraging his family from venturing beyond their pond, Mack draws the ire of Pam, who yearns for exploration. A chance encounter with migrating ducks bound for Jamaica sparks Pam, Dax, and Gwen’s curiosity, but Mack still needs to be more interested. Frustrated, Pam urges Mack to open his eyes to the world beyond. That night, a conversation with his aging uncle Dan, who shares Mack’s reluctance to leave the pond, prompts Mack to reconsider his anti-adventure stance. With a reluctant Dan in tow, Mack leads his family on a migration, albeit with an unexpected twist—they head north instead of south. Get ready for a family-friendly comedy filled with adventure and heartwarming moments.

Ferrari (2023)

Genre: Drama

Release Date (Theaters): December 25, 2023

Runtime: 2h 10m

The cinematic portrayal “Ferrari,” inspired by Brock Yates’ 1991 biography, chronicles Enzo Ferrari’s intricate personal and professional struggles during the summer of 1957. Adam Driver leads a star-studded cast, including Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley. Against the backdrop of the dangerous 1950s Formula 1 racing world, Enzo Ferrari, facing bankruptcy and navigating a tumultuous marriage, makes a high-stakes gamble on the iconic 1,000-mile Mille Miglia race. The film explores dynamic relationships within the racing team and offers a poignant glimpse into the multifaceted challenges that shaped Enzo Ferrari’s legendary persona.

Available for streaming

Maestro (2023)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance, Music

Release Date (Theaters): November 22, 2023

Release Date (Streaming): December 20, 2023

Available on: Netflix

Runtime: 2h 9m

Maestro is an inspiring love story that unfolds the enduring bond between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Serving as a tribute to life and art, Maestro emotionally captures the essence of family and love. This narrative spans over three decades, recounting the intricate love journey of Leonard and Felicia—from their initial encounter in 1946 at a party, through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, to the shared parenthood of Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Trolls Band Together

Genre: Kids & Family, Musical, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Animation

Release Date (Theaters): November 17, 2023,

Release Date (Streaming): December 19, 2023

Available on: Apple TV Plus to rent for $19.99.

Runtime: 1h 32m

Poppy stumbles upon Branch’s hidden past as a member of the boy band ‘BroZone,’ alongside his brothers Floyd, John Dory, Spruce, and Clay. When Floyd gets kidnapped, Branch and Poppy set out on a comedic adventure to reunite the remaining two brothers and stage a rescue mission for Floyd. Get ready for laughs and family fun as they journey to bring harmony back.

Fear the Night (2023)

Genre: Action, Mystery & thriller

Release Date (Theaters): July 21, 2023

Release Date (Streaming): July 21, 2023

Available on: Show Time

Runtime: 1h 32m

Gathered in a secluded farmhouse nestled in the California hills, eight women convene for a joyous bachelorette party. However, the celebratory atmosphere takes a sinister turn as masked intruders descend upon them, launching a barrage of arrows at both the house and its occupants. Tess, a military veteran grappling with personal challenges, emerges as a leader among the women, rallying them for a courageous last stand. Together, they confront the attackers, determined to protect their lives through a harrowing night of resistance.

Merry Good Enough

Genre: Holiday, Comedy, Drama

Release Date (Theaters): November 24, 2023

Release Date (Streaming): December 19, 2023

Available on: Apple TV plus to rent for 4.99

Runtime: 1h 37m

‘Tis the season for holiday chaos! Lucy Raulie (Raye Levine) navigates her complicated ties with a dysfunctional family. When her mother vanishes on Christmas Eve, possibly thanks to Lucy, she is responsible for reuniting the family. Joining forces with her older brother Tim (Daniel Desmarais) and younger sister Cynthia (Comfort Clinton), the Raulie kids dive into a search that might deliver more than they bargained for. Brace yourself for laughs and heartwarming moments as their eccentric father, George (Joel Murray), joins in, “helping” in his unique way. Lucy’s journey unfolds in this holiday blend of comedy and drama, proving that the most unexpected events sometimes bring families together.

Thanksgiving

Genre: Holiday, Horror, Mystery & Thriller, Comedy

Release Date (Theaters): November 17, 2023

Release Date (Streaming): December 19, 2023

Available on: Apple TV Plus to rent for $19.99

Runtime: 1h 47m

Following a Black Friday riot gone awry, a peculiar Thanksgiving-themed killer haunts Plymouth, Massachusetts—the very birthplace of the infamous holiday. Infusing horror with a touch of comedy, this mysterious assailant begins a spree, picking off residents in seemingly random acts of revenge. However, as the body count rises, the motive unveils a more extensive, sinister holiday plan. Can the town unravel the mystery, survive the holidays, and perhaps bring a dash of dark humor to the season?

City Of Love (2023)

Genre: Comedy, Mystery & thriller

Release Date (Streaming): December 19, 2023

Available on: Prime Video to rent for $4.99

Runtime: 1h 22m

In the bustling streets of Los Angeles, Spencer, a troubled rideshare driver, is willing to tread difficult paths to rebuild the life he lost during his two decades behind bars. As he takes the wheel for 66 suspenseful rides, navigating the city, one date, and one miracle, Spencer’s journey unfolds, marked by the specter of two deaths, showcasing the lengths he’ll go to reconnect with a world that slipped away during his time in jail.

Daniel (2023)

Genre: Documentary, Adventure, Biography

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 20, 2023

Available on: Max

Runtime: 1h 12m

At the tender age of seven, Daniel Northcott embarked on a lifelong journey of documenting the world with his father’s video camera. From capturing family and friends during his youth to recording poignant moments with people and places on his global travels as a young man, Daniel sought a life rich in love and universal human connection. His quest for an epic adventure led him to war zones and sacred sites, including a Mayan burial ground in a Mexican cave, where he collected souvenirs as reminders of his connection to the earth. However, Daniel’s global odyssey is abruptly halted as health concerns force him back to Vancouver. Haunted by the specter of an ancient Mayan curse, he embarks on a race against time to set things right.

Crafted from over 1,400 hours of vérité-style footage spanning 42 countries and four continents, “DANIEL” unfolds as an unflinching self-portrait of a young man driven by insatiable curiosity and an unyielding desire to comprehend the world and his place within it. The footage captures the haunting and inspiring narrative of Daniel Northcott’s nine-year journey, from the depths of Mayan burial chambers to the vastness of global exploration. At 29, he left behind 1,100 hours of videotapes in his will, urging his sister Erin to complete the sacred circle he left broken.

Breakwater (2023)

Genre: Mystery & thriller

Release Date (Theaters): December 22, 2023

Release Date (Streaming): December 22, 2023

Available on: spectrum to rent for $6.99

Runtime: 1h 37m

Dovey (Darren Mann), a young and impressionable ex-convict, defies his parole to fulfill a favor for his manipulative prison mentor, Ray Childress (Dermot Mulroney). Crossing state lines, Dovey embarks on a mission to locate Ray’s estranged daughter. However, he soon unravels a dangerous web of her past, realizing that the dangers he encounters may surpass anything he faces behind prison walls. In a gripping thriller, Dovey risks his newfound freedom, unwittingly leading a sinister figure from the daughter’s past straight to her doorstep.

Popular movies available for streaming

Saltburn

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery & thriller

Release Date (Theaters): November 22, 2023

Release date (Streaming): December 22, 2023

Available on: prime video

Runtime: 2h 11m

Emerald Fennell, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker known for “Promising Young Woman,” presents a captivating tale of privilege and desire. Oxford University student Oliver Quick, portrayed by Barry Keoghan, grapples with his sense of belonging until he becomes entangled in the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, played by Jacob Elordi. Felix extends an invitation to Saltburn, his family’s eccentric estate, promising Oliver a summer that will linger in his memory forever.

The Creator

Genre: Sci-fi, Action, Adventure

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 20, 2023

Available on: Disney Plus

Runtime: 2h 13m

In the vast landscape of a war pitting humans against artificially intelligent robots, a former soldier unravels the secret weapon – a humanoid robot in the guise of a young child. This epic sci-fi action thriller unfolds in a future where humanity clashes with the forces of artificial intelligence. Joshua (played by John David Washington from “Tenet”), an ex-special forces agent grappling with the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan from “Eternals”), is recruited to track down and eliminate the Creator. This elusive architect of advanced AI holds the key to a mysterious weapon capable of ending the ongoing war and potentially eradicating humanity. Joshua and his elite team embark on a perilous journey across enemy lines into the heart of AI-occupied territory. However, the shocking revelation awaits them – the apocalyptic weapon he’s ordered to destroy is an AI manifested as a young child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). This riveting narrative explores the complexities of war, technology, and the blurred lines between humanity and artificial intelligence.

Dream Scenario

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery & Thriller, Horror

Release Date (Theaters): November 22, 2023

Release Date (Streaming): December 22, 2023

Available on: VUDU to rent for $19.99

Runtime: 1h 42m

In this uproarious comedy, family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) experiences an unexpected twist when he becomes a recurring figure in the dreams of millions of strangers. What starts as a bizarre yet banal phenomenon takes a nightmarish turn, forcing Paul to navigate the chaos of newfound stardom. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and produced by Ari Aster, this wickedly entertaining tale follows Nicolas Cage as Paul, a tenured professor whose affinity for evolutionary biology clashes hilariously with his sudden celebrity status. As Paul grapples with the Faustian pitfalls of fame, his dream selves take an unexpected and violent turn within the subconscious minds of those who envision him. Prepare for a comedic rollercoaster as Paul’s once mundane existence becomes surreal through the eccentricities of dreams and celebrity.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-fi

Release Date (Theaters): November 17, 2023

Release Date (Streaming): December 19, 2023

Available on: Apple TV Plus to rent for 19.99

Runtime: 2h 37m

Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of THE HUNGER GAMES, set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen’s courageous tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow’s rise as Panem’s tyrannical President. The movie takes you on an action-packed journey, following the story of a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth), the final hope for his dwindling Snow lineage in the post-war Capitol. Faced with the impending fall of his once-proud family, Snow reluctantly becomes the mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the poverty-stricken District 12. Lucy Gray’s captivating presence becomes a beacon of change for Panem, and Snow seizes the opportunity to rewrite their destinies. In a high-stakes adventure teetering on the edge of morality, Snow and Lucy Gray unite, risking everything to defy the odds. As time ticks away, this adrenaline-fueled adventure unfolds.

Series

South Park: Not Suitable For Children

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Release Date (Streaming): December 20, 2023

Available on: paramount Plus

Runtime: 46m

In “South Park (Not Suitable For Children),” the discovery of a teacher’s OnlyFans page at South Park Elementary prompts Randy to delve into the murky world of online influencers in this adult animated comedy television special. This is the sixth South Park television special, premiering on December 20, 2023, on Paramount+. The episode cleverly satirizes OnlyFans and the site’s accessibility to children, shedding light on the realm of social media influencers.

Slow Horses

Genre: Drama

Available on: Apple TV+

Premiere Date: Episode December 5 20, 2023

“Slow Horses” takes viewers on a thrilling journey with a dysfunctional MI5 team led by the audacious Jackson Lamb. Together, they navigate the intricate world of espionage, exposing the illusions that shroud their reality while striving to safeguard England from ominous threats. The third season, episode 5, starts with a deceptive scenario involving lovers chasing state secrets in Istanbul, leading to intense boat and car pursuits with tragic consequences. This season diverges into a more 007-esque setting, a departure from the established backdrop of MI5 rejects. Adapted from Mick Herron’s novels, the series explores a spy branch housing the alleged misfits of British intelligence, unfolding in gritty locales rather than the glamorous European scenes.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Genre: Kids Family

Available on: Disney+

Premiere Date: Episodes 1&2 December 20, 2023

In the enchanting world of Percy Jackson, two exciting episodes are currently available. Join Percy on a thrilling quest with monsters, gods, and adventure. Racing against creatures and outsmarting deities, he embarks on a perilous journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt, preventing an imminent war. Alongside his loyal quest mates, Annabeth and Grover, Percy discovers the secrets of his quest and valuable insights into fitting into a world where he feels like an outsider and unravels the destiny that awaits him. It’s a captivating tale of courage, friendship, and self-discovery.

Dr. Death (Season 2 Completed)

Genre: Crime

TV Network: Peacock

Premiere Date: Dec 21, 2023

Prepare for an intense thrill ride with “Dr. Death,” where all episodes are ready for a gripping binge. Adapted from the eponymous podcast, the series unravels the chilling tales of medical practitioners who exploited their authority, unleashing harm and death upon unsuspecting patients. Each season plunges into the personal lives and heinous acts these doctors commit, spotlighting the courageous figures who bring them to justice. Unveiling a web of lies and deceit, the narrative exposes institutional failures within education and medicine, creating an atmosphere of suspense and revelation.

In the second season’s eight-episode storyline, the plot intricately maneuvers through time, laying bare Macchiarini’s conscious involvement in experimental surgeries that led to tragic outcomes. Devoid of scientific grounding, his manipulative tactics within the medical community endorsed his unethical practices. Meanwhile, investigative producer Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore) enters a relationship built on deceit. Brace yourself for a heart-pounding journey through the complexities of deception as the series unravels the sinister truth behind medical malpractice.

Fargo

Genre: Crime

Available on: Hulu

Premiere Date: Episode December 6 19, 2023

“Fargo” is an anthology series inspired by the 1996 film; each season introduces a new ensemble of characters entangled in murder investigations across various Midwestern towns. Seemingly unrelated crimes intricately connect, unraveling unexpected ties and building a tapestry of suspense and intrigue. “Fargo” Season 5, Episode 6, Lorraine’s pursuit of a bank acquisition encounters hurdles with the meddlesome sheriff, while Gator discreetly monitors the Tillmans’ hired enforcer on a quest for revenge. Revelations unfold in this episode titled “The Tender Trap,” deriving its name from the strip club pivotal to Lorraine’s efforts to expedite a sale.

A Murder at the End of the World (season 1 completed)

Genre: Mystery thriller

Available on: Hulu

Premiere Date: Episode 7 on December 19, 2023

As the final episode unfolds, the remaining guests convene, unraveling the mystery to expose the killer among them. This concluding chapter of the mini-series is perfect for a binge-watch. The narrative centers around Darby Hart, an amateur detective, and follows her along with eight other guests invited by a reclusive billionaire to a remote and stunning location for a retreat. When a fellow guest is found dead, Darby must employ her detective skills to prove it was murder amidst conflicting interests and before the killer strikes again. At the show’s heart is the poignant love story between Darby and Bill, culminating in the 40-minute finale, “Chapter 7: Retreat,” which, uniquely, disregards flashbacks, focusing on the present urgency of solving the mystery. Join Darby Hart, a Gen Z sleuth, on this gripping journey to uncover the truth behind a murder at a secluded retreat.

The Curse

Genre: Drama

Available on: Showtime

Premiere Date: Episode 7 on December 24, 2023

Come December 24, a fresh episode from Season 1, Episode 7, will unravel, immersing viewers in the tumultuous dynamics of a newlywed couple. Wrestling with a supposed curse, their attempts to build a family encounter challenges, introducing discord into their lives. Meanwhile, they find themselves entangled in the intricate complexities of starring in their turbulent new HGTV show, further intensifying the intricacies of their journey.

International content

A Vampire In The Family

Genre: Comedy

Original Language: Portuguese (Brazil) with English subtitle

Release Date (Streaming): December 24, 2023

Available on: Netflix

Runtime: 1h 29m

Fernandinho, a devoted family man, former football player, and current podcast commentator, gets an unexpected visit from his troublesome brother-in-law, Gregorio. To Fernandinho’s astonishment, Gregorio turns out to be lazy and a literal bloodsucker—a vampire with grand plans for world domination. In this comedy, our timid ex-soccer player must summon his courage to thwart his vampire brother-in-law’s ambitious schemes and save the day.

TROPIC (2023)

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama

Original Language: French with English subtitle

Release Date (Streaming): December 19, 2023

Available on: Rent On VUDU for $ 4.99

Runtime: 1h 40m

In the futuristic setting of France, the lives of twin astronaut trainees, Lázaro and Tristán (19), take a dramatic turn when Tristán is exposed to an enigmatic space residue. The contamination transforms him physically into a monstrous being and weakens him mentally. As the brothers navigate this disaster, Lázaro grapples with letting go of the past image of his brother and embracing him in his altered state. In a world where acceptance is paramount, Lázaro must redefine love amidst the challenges, facing a reality where there’s no space for monsters.

The Taming Of The Shrewd 2 (2023)

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Languages: Polish (original) & English (dubbed)

Release Date (Streaming): December 20, 2023

Available on: Netflix

Runtime: 1h 39m

Kaska and Patryk’s love faces challenges as suspicions of infidelity arise between them. To complicate matters further, their neighbors consistently intrude, adding more hurdles to their romance.

Conclusion

In wrapping up, the Koimoi team extends warm wishes for a Merry Christmas to all. As we enter this Christmas weekend, consider adding at least one of the movies above to your festive lineup, blending it seamlessly with your cherished Christmas classics tradition. Who’s to say? One of these movies may become a part of your holiday rituals in the future. Stay tuned for more updates next week, bridging the gap between Christmas and the exciting New Year ahead.

