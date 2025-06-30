Chaupal is all set to bring a fresh dose of Punjabi entertainment with its new web series Raula Basement Da. Packed with comedy and an unexpected suspense element, this upcoming series is already grabbing attention for its quirky storyline. If you’re curious about when and where to catch it, here’s everything you need to know.

When & Where To Watch Raula Basement Da?

Raula Basement Da will start streaming from July 3, 2025, and here’s the best part: All five episodes will drop on the same day. So, there will be no frustrating weekly wait, just pure binge-worthy entertainment. You can catch the series on Chaupal, giving you easy access to this laughter-and-suspense-filled drama wherever you are.

To build up the excitement, Chaupal even shared a fun dialogue from the show on Instagram along with the release date: “Ultiyan Sirf Khushkhabri Ch Hii Tan Aundiyaa”, perfectly setting the tone for the crazy ride ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAUPAL (@chaupal_app)

What Is Raula Basement Da About?

Set in the heart of Punjab, Raula Basement Da revolves around Garry and Khush, a loving couple who decide to rent out their basement to another couple. All seems fine at first, but weird things begin to happen as the days pass. Their new neighbors, who seemed nice and innocent, start revealing their true colors, and Garry and Khush are suspicious and baffled.

Just when they believe it cannot get stranger, a surprise guest shakes their world, and they add a new layer of craziness to their serene life. Secret plots, cryptic actions, and a series of uncanny events later, their blissful abode becomes a ground zero of uncertainty. Tension mounts daily, dragging Garry and Khush into a whirlpool of unexpected yet laugh-out-loud events.

Featuring Jassie Gill, Kinza Hashmi, and Amritpreet Singh in lead roles, Raula Basement Da intermixes mundane Punjabi taste with a cool storyline. The series is remarkable for the combination of real comedy and suspense on the edge of the seat, making it an ideal weekend watch.

Thus, mark July 3, 2025, and prepare to witness the craziness unfurl in Raula Basement Da on Chaupal!

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Panchayat Creator Directed This Rom-Com Series With 8.6 IMDb Rating — Here’s Where To Watch It On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News