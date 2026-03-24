Dhurandhar 2, the Revenge story, is currently running in the theaters. The movie is performing exceptionally well and is loved by the audience.

The audience can’t stop praising Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar, particularly after an unexpected climax. Meanwhile, many are waiting for its OTT debut to watch the thriller spy movie from their home screens.

When Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge Expected to Make Its OTT Debut?

According to an update from Gulte, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to premiere online on May 22, 2026. It is anticipated to arrive on the JioHotstar platform. As of writing, there is no official announcement yet from the makers.

If the reports are true, viewers will still have to wait almost two months to witness the revenge story. Its OTT release could be pushed back as the film is doing better at the box office with each passing day.

The sequel has already collected 532.1 crore, including the paid preview. These monster numbers will push the makers to delay their OTT release.

For those unaware, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh in the central role. In the previous installment, Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, got massive praise.

Meanwhile, in the sequel, Ranveer is finally getting the credits he deserves for his outstanding performance as Hamza AKA Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

No Bikini scenes

No cringe couple dance

No overacting

No India- Pakistan Friendship Drama

No propaganda

Just pure facts ,peak acting and an adrenaline rush throughout Dhurandhar 2 is the Greatest ever movie made in Indian Cinema pic.twitter.com/eGbbaCLmWX — Tha7a fan (@ExposeDhonifan) March 19, 2026

Where to Watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge Prequel?

If you are planning to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it’s necessary that you watch Dhurandhar, which is the prequel to this cinematic masterpiece. Currently, the film is available on Netflix, but you need a subscription to watch it.

This time, the sequel is expected to arrive on JioHotstar. So, viewers need two platform subscriptions to watch Dhurandhar digitally.

Rest; it will be interesting to see how Dhurandhar: The Revenge concludes its box-office run.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer

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