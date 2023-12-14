5 Best Christmas Horror Movies

When one thinks of Christmas, horror, and gore are generally not the first things that come to mind. Christmas is all about having fun. It’s full of life and color, and identifying it as scary would be out of place. And while Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” does make a perfect example of a ‘scary Christmas,’ it does not qualify as a traditional, spine-chilling horror movie. But contrary to popular narrative — certain media out there does it, and does it well. Think of the latest “Fargo” episode that runs a Halloween theme and blends it with “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

So, the appeal behind it is understandable. This is why we have curated a list of the best Christmas horror movies you can enjoy for a change of pace from all the happy and sparkly traditions.

1. Krampus (2015)

Do you know there’s a lesser-known, evil, and European version of Santa Claus called Krampus? Well, if you didn’t, Michael Dougherty’s horror-comedy film, released in 2015, called “Krampus” will definitely give you an idea. It features Adam Scott, Toni Collette, David Koechner, Allison Tolman, and Emjay Anthony.

When Max Engel loses his holiday spirit because of his family’s inability to get along, he awakens the demon Krampus. The demon is bent on punishing Max and his family for being naughty. The will to survive makes everyone put aside their differences and work together to protect each other from the wrath of this demonic creature.

“Krampus” is available to stream on Peacock.

2. Black Christmas (1974)

Bob Clark’s “Black Christmas” is considered one of the first slasher films in the industry. It was also the first of its kind in terms of the Christmas horror trope. It was released on December 20, 1974, and went on to pave the way for films with similar premise.

“Black Christmas” stars Olivia Hussey as Jess, a sorority girl who starts receiving threatening and menacing phone calls on Christmas. The calls become a reality when the deranged caller starts attacking Jess and her sorority friends one by one.

“Black Christmas” can be streamed on Prime Video.

3. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

Charles E. Sellier, Jr.’s “Silent Night, Deadly Night” is another slasher on our list that does not disappoint. It was released in 1984 and stars Robert Brian Wilson, Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, and Alex Burton in the main roles.

5-year-old Billy Chapman goes through the most traumatic Christmas night of his life when his parents get murdered by a man dressed as Santa Claus. Consequently, he gets taken in by his Mother’s Superior in a Catholic orphanage, where he gets mistreated. This leads him to make some questionable decisions as a grown-up.

“Silent Night, Deadly Night” can be watched on Prime Video.

4. Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022)

“Christmas Bloody Christmas” may not be the most famous film on this, but it definitely is the most brutal one. It was directed and written by Joe Begos and features Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Jonah Ray, and Dora Madison.

“Christmas Bloody Christmas” has a simple premise. Riley Dandy wants to have fun and get drunk on Christmas Eve until she can’t because a certain murderous Santa Claus Robot goes on a rampage.

You can stream the movie on Prime Video.

5. Silent Night (2021)

Camille Griffin’s “Silent Night,” released in 2021, does not come without its fair share of dread and doom. It has the beautiful Keira Knightly in its titular role. Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, and many other renowned actors are also a part of the ensemble cast.

In an apocalyptic world, Nell and Simon host one last dinner party for friends and family on Christmas night before they succumb to the poisonous gas that has taken over the world.

“Silent Night” is available to stream on Apple TV.

These movies aren’t for the faint of heart; they’re dark and broody, and instead of leaving the viewer warm and fuzzy inside, they fill them with dread. But maybe that is your cup of tea for this Christmas?

