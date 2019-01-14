The bold and beautiful actress, Sherlyn Chopra is all set to grace the spotlight for her brand new single, Tunu Tunu which is a Hindi pop song with a Punjabi touch. The song has been composed by music composer duo, Vicky & Hardik and has been sung by Sukriti Kakar.

The lyrics are by Hardik Acharya. The audio-video of Tunu Tunu boasts of impeccable production values and features Sherlyn Chopra, Vicky & Hardik.

SHERLYN CHOPRA DOES TUNU TUNU
Sherlyn Chopra Is All Set To Rule The Dance Floor With ‘Tunu Tunu’

When asked about her upcoming single, the Chopra girl said, “I had too much fun being both a visionary producer and a performing artist for Tunu Tunu! As a hands-on producer, I intend to produce excellent singles featuring immensely talented new age musicians & singers. I enjoy producing high-quality content for entertainment. Today, music (regardless of whether it is a film song or a non-film song) has become a means of instant relaxation, mood enhancement, enjoyment, expression of oneself & celebration of life. There are so many new talented singers and musicians who are willing to step out of the box so as to create a new age, contemporary music and I’m keen on collaborating with them to produce excellent, high-quality music as I believe in the power and reach of music which is beyond phenomenal!“

The producer-actor has a series of back to back music videos lined up for release in 2019, the first of which is Tunu Tunu. The main teaser of Tunu Tunu will be released by T-Series on 16th Jan followed by the full audio-video release.

