Black Heart Song: Sara Khan Sets Temperature Soaring High! Bares It All In This Music Video

Bigg Boss 4 fame Sara Khan, is back in the news with her new music video. The song is titled Black Heart, featuring the actress in never seen before sensuous form.

In a music video, Sara Khan is seen in a semi-nude avatar. Apart from acting in the song, the actress has also lent her vocals. The song is composed by Vicky Hardik and penned by Prince Pratabh Singh.

A week ago, Sara Khan’s another seductive song Tere Jism was released, but now with Black Heart, she has taken her sexiness game to another level.

Recently, television actress Sara Khan ended up being in a hospital after suffering from food poisoning on her birthday. She says she is absolutely well now.

Sara, who turned 29 on August 6, shared a photograph of herself from the ambulance.

“This is how I ended up on my birthday. Yes, this picture is straight from the emergency ambulance in Dubai. Too much of eating s**ks. I experienced an ambulance for the first time and that too on my birthday. Food poisoning sucks. I am absolutely well now,” Sara captioned.

Being an actress and model, Sara Khan has worked in several television serials and movies. She made her acting debut with Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai. She was also the part of Sasural Simar Ka and Bigg Boss season 4. Her big screen appearances include movies like Hamari Adhuri Kahani. After starting an acting career as sweet, innocent Sadhana in ‘Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai’, Sara played a negative role in daily soaps like Bhagyalaxmi, a shade of hers that the audience enjoyed watching.