Ari Maee Re From Dassehra: There’s More To Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Character Than We Assumed!

Love has its own miracles every day, such as weakening the strong, and strengthening the weak, also turning everything topsy-turvy. One such incident is seen in Bollywood’s upcoming movie Dassehra. After the release of the film’s trailer, everyone thought the movie is about actor Neil Nitin Mukesh investigating the suicide case of three girls found dead in a hostel.

But now, after the release of the song Ari Maee Re sung of Ustaad Rashid Khan, one can see the Actor investigating his wife’s murder too, played by actress Tina Desai who is in the role of the Superintendent of Police.

Romantic songs in Bollywood are now getting a classical twist with Ari Maee Re from the movie Dassehra . Ari Maee Re just seeps through the senses and touches the heart every time you listen to it. Real music is a combination of resonance of lyrics and sound. Ari Maee Re perfectly portrays this combination. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tina Desai look beautiful in their characters. Their chemistry as a love couple makes you fall in love with them.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is seen heart broken and distressed upon the death of his love interest played by Actress Tina Desai. Their love and bonding looks unbelievably real. Ari Maee Re sure hits the right romance chords in every listener’s heart and soul.