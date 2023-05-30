Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and so is his Cop Universe co-star Ranveer Singh. Once, the Simmba actor revealed that Khiladi Kumar taught him about managing his finances wisely and charging for every appearance he makes, whether it is a wedding, a birthday party, or a mundan.

While Akshay is one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood, charging, more than 100 crores for each film, Ranveer also will soon reach that stage, with his expertise, experience, and Box Office performances. So, he was once advised by Akshay to charge for his dance performances and gigs wisely.

On an episode of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh if he was ever advised about monetary gains by Akshay Kumar. The actor replied he once told me, “I don’t like to see money getting wasted. Mujhe dekh shaddi hai, main naach raha hun, mundan hai, baccha ro raha hai, main naach raha hun!”

Akshay and Karan burst into a fit of laughter after this imitation by Ranveer. However, seems like he took the wise advice given by his senior as he reportedly charges around 75 lakh to 1 crore for a family gig, be it a wedding or some other function as per a report in Mashable India.

The same report says that Akshay Kumar charges 1.5 to 2.5 crore for a special performance at weddings depending on the duration of his gig. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone also charges 1 crore for the events she attends however, she is very picky about them.

In the same episode of Koffee with Karan, Akshay Kumar went out and about Ranveer Singh’s infectious energy and his dancing skills. He said, “Ye kisi ki shaadi pe bhi jaata hai, kabhi performance hai, he is the last person to leave. Us aadmi ki shaadi khatam ho gayi hai, wo suhaagraat ke liye jaana chahta hai, abbey tu jaayega to wo jaayenge naa. Ye suhaagraat manane nahi deta hai logon ko!”

