The Conjuring: Last Rites is competing with major MCU blockbusters with a much larger production budget. The horror hit is now set to beat another MCU flick released in its First Phase. It was directed by Kenneth Branagh, who won an Oscar for Belfast in the Best Original Screenplay category. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Branagh is a Northern Irish actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, widely recognized for his work in both classical theatre and film. He gained fame for his adaptations of Shakespeare plays, such as Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing, and Hamlet, often starring in and directing them.

The Conjuring 4 at the worldwide box office

The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $1.5 million on its fifth Friday at the domestic box office. It declined by 39.8% from last Friday despite having lost another 330 theaters on Thursday. The film’s domestic total hits the $164.9 million cume and is expected to collect $4-$5 million on its fifth three-day weekend.

The overseas collection of the Patrick Wilson-starrer film has reached $284.4 million cume, and the worldwide collection reached $449.3 million. It is crossing $450 million this weekend.

On track to surpass Thor worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Conjuring 4 is inches away from surpassing Chris Hemsworth‘s debut MCU flick, Thor. It was directed by Kenneth Branagh and collected $449.32 million in its lifetime. The horror movie is the #320 highest-grossing film ever, and by beating Thor, it will achieve the #319 rank. Last Rites is expected to also surpass Beetlejuice 2 during this weekend.

More about The Conjuring 4

According to media reports, The Conjuring 4 was made on a budget of $55 million and collected more than eight times the production cost. It is the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

Box office summary

North America – $164.9 million

International – $284.4 million

Worldwide – $449.3 million

