Ben Affleck’s starrer The Accountant 2 got lost in the crowd of multiple movies. However, it has managed to hit a major milestone at the worldwide box office after being in the theaters for more than thirty days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The American action thriller, despite positive reviews, fails to leave a mark on the viewers. It might be because the viewers have too many options and are not drawn towards this sequel to the 2016 release. However, the audience has lauded the chemistry between Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck as brothers. It is expected to benefit from its streaming release on Prime Video.

How much did The Accountant 2 earn over Memorial Day weekend?

According to Box Office Mojo, the Ben Affleck starrer sequel collected $2.03 million on its 5th three-day weekend, with a drop of -57.5% from last weekend. The film lost 1227 screens across North America and is now playing in 2002 theaters. It fell out of the top 5 domestic charts a while ago but managed to stay in the top 10.

It is #9 on the list. On Memorial Day, the sequel raked in $667K, a hike of +31% from last Monday. Therefore, the domestic cume has reached the $63.6 million mark.

Which major global milestone did The Accountant 2 hit?

The Accountant 2 is also doing its best at the overseas box office. Ben Affleck’s movie has collected $36.6 million so far and counting from overseas markets. Adding that to the $63.6 million domestic cume, the global total has hit the $100 million milestone. The film’s worldwide collection now stands at $100.2 million.

This is the first major milestone achieved by the film, and it has been running in the cinemas for thirty-two days. It was released in peak time but is surrounded by biggies; the film is losing big time. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal starrer The Accountant 2 was released on April 25.

Box Office Summary

5th Weekend Collection – $2.03 million

Total Domestic Gross – $63.6 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $100.2 million

