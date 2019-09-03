Sai Tamhankar Impresses Fans With Her Jaw-Dropping Transformation, See Pics

There is no denying the fact that the reigning queen of Marathi cinema – Sai Tamhankar is extremely dedicated towards her craft. The beautiful girl is known for her versatility and her willingness to go to any length to look convincing for her parts.

The actress, who has never shied away from experimenting, shocked everyone when she gained weight for her film – Vazandar, where she played the endearing Kaveri who is on a mission to lose weight. In an Industry, where looking glamorous is a prerequisite for the heroines, Sai’s weight gain for her character was indeed a commendable feat, for which she was even hailed from all quarters.

And now the talented actress is making our jaws drop once again with yet another stunning transformation. However, this time around Sai has lost all those extra kilos that she had gained for Vazandar; and is now sporting a svelte sexy figure for her upcoming film – Girlfriend.

Speaking about her impressive weight loss, Sai said, “I thoroughly enjoy doing diverse roles, after all, that is what being an actor is all about. And as an actor, if my role demands a certain look and get-up, I am not going to shy away from it. So, when I was offered Vazandar, my character demanded me to gain weight and I did it. Now, my character in Girlfriend is again drastically different and needed me to look fitter, so I worked hard and lost all those extra kilos I had gained for Vazandar. I am quite happy with the transformation. This is the best shape I have ever been.”

Well, we couldn’t agree more, Sai is not only looking gorgeous after her drastic transformation, but she is looking better than ever. The actress gave us a glimpse of her mind-boggling metamorphosis, through a series of sexy monochromatic pictures and simply left us speechless. For a gal, who has no greys in her life, this monochromatic themed photoshoot highlights her inherent beauty.

Apart from Girlfriend, Sai, who is also a hot sensation on social media, has an impressive slate of upcoming films like – Pondicherry with Sachin Kundalkar, Dhurala with Sameer Vidvans, and Medium Spicy with Mohit Takalkar.

More power to you Sai, you truly are a Rockstar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!