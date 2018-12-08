Kedarnath Box Office: Not 1 Or 2, It Beats 4 Movies In The List Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Highest Openers

Kedarnath Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput has had a roller coaster ride in his Box office career with movies that opened well like Raabta but eventually failed, Shuddh Desi Romance which worked decent, and his best till now – M.S. Dhoni which was no less than a turning point or a peak for him. His recent, Kedarnath, which hit the theatre screens yesterday performed impressively and has surpassed not 1 or 2 but his 4 movies’ opening day collections.

The movie which also marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, has raked in more a than unexpected amount, and has added 7.25 crores to its kitty on the opening day. The numbers are great considering the mixed reactions that the audience gave.

The good news is that Kedarnath has been a call for celebration for Sushant because it has surpassed Shuddh Desi Romance (6.45 crores), Raabta (5.61 crores), Kai Po Che (4.5 crores) & Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (4.20 crores) in the list of his Top 5 Highest Opening Movies. Meanwhile, his best still remains to be M.S. Dhoni (21.30 crores), in which saw him portraying the Indian cricketer Dhoni.

Written, directed and co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor, the film tells the story of a Hindu girl who takes a pilgrimage to the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains, where she meets and falls in love with a Muslim boy who becomes her guide.

It also depicts the story of 2013 Uttarakhand floods, which also included the pilgrimage place, Kedarnath.

The movie which released yesterday (December 7th) has opened to a decent response at the box office.