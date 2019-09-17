Hustlers Starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart & Constance Wu FINALLY Gets A Release Date In India!

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the heist thriller is based on a 2015 “New York” magazine article by Jessica Pressler. The film is about a group of strippers in New York City who begin to drug stock traders and business honchos who visit their club, in order to steal their money. The story is set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession.

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez’s “Hustlers” will open in India on September 27.

Along with Lopez, “Hustlers“, which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival this year, also stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B.

The film is co-produced by Lopez along with Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez and Adam McKay, and is brought to India by PVR Pictures.

“Hustlers”, budgeted at $20.7 million, has already done business to the tune of $37.7 million at the last count since its release last weekend in the United States, and has garnered good reviews. The film currently hold an 88 per cent approval rating on the review aggregator website “Rotten Tomatoes”, and the website’s consensus reads: “Led by a career-best performance from Jennifer Lopez, ‘Hustlers’ is a uniquely empowering heist drama with depth and intelligence to match its striking visual appeal.”

