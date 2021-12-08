Text Uploader

Role: Text Uploader

Based in: Mumbai

Reporting to: Editor

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India

What are we looking for?

We’re looking for a Text Uploader, who would have keen interest in Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and the Fashion industry. They should be willing to join on immediate basis.

 

Job Description:

  • Extensive knowledge of WordPress is a must.
  • Should be able to draft the given articles as fast as possible with the usage of tags.
  • Should be able to make good selections of photos for articles & be knowledgeable about the correct sources through which we can get HD pictures.
  • Should be willing to work in flexible shifts.
  • Should also have certain knowledge about Adobe Photoshop in order to come up with creatives.

 

Experience & Skills:

  • Freshers are welcome, but experience always acts as an addition.
  • Should be a great team player.
  • Understanding of the SEO will be an additional benefit.
  • Should have a decent command over the language, vocabulary & grammar.

Next Step:

If this role interests you, please complete the following assignment

Assignment

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!