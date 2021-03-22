There will hardly be anyone who has not heard the name of Star Plus’ longest-running and one of the top shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although now they are not a part of the show anymore, this serial eventually started with the story of Akshara and Naitik, played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. But did you know these two co-stars were not on good terms off-camera? In fact, in one of the interviews, the actor said that his co-star gets hyper most of the times.

Even though Hina and Karan did not share a great bond off-screen, but they did not let their on-screen chemistry suffer because of it. But after this comment of Mr Mehra, how could Miss Khan not have a comeback? Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to an old interview in FilmiBeat, Karan Mehra was asked what he likes and dislikes in his co-star Hina Khan? To this, the actor replied, “There is nothing to dislike as such. She does get a little hyper at times, but then it never affects our work.” He further added, “I don’t get personal with anybody on the sets. We are not like best friends chilling out together, but we are cordial.” Hina, too said that they are not best of friends off-screen.

Well, this may have rubbed on the wrong side of Hina Khan. She said that Karan Mehra needs to open up a little more and needs to chill as he can be a little reserved at times.

