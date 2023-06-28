'Wheel Of Fortune' Casting Changes: Ryan Seacrest Takes Over Pat Sajak As The New Host Of The Show

Ryan Seacrest is the new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’. The ‘American Idol’ presenter has confirmed speculation he is taking over from Pat Sajak, who has presented the game show since it began in 1981 – when the veteran star retires after 41 seasons at the helm.

Ryan described his new job as a “full circle moment”. He said: “Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Seacrest said on Instagram: “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.

Talking about Wheel of Fortune he said, “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat Sajak and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Pat Sajak who will stay as a consultant on the show – announced earlier this year he was leaving the programme after three Daytime Emmy wins from 19 nominations. He wrote at the time: “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

His co-star, letter turner Vanna White, tweeted in reply: “When we started ‘Wheel of Fortune’ who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you!”

Must Read: Don Lemon Opens Up About His Firing From CNN: “I Don’t Believe In Platforming Liars & Bigots”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News