Raquel Leviss kissed a waiter the day before she began her affair with Tom Sandoval.

The 28-year-old beauty has revealed that she shared a kiss with Oliver Saunders – the son of actress Garcelle Beauvais – in Las Vegas shortly before she started her affair with Tom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During ‘Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed’, Raquel shared: “We go to dinner [at] Vanderpump Paris. Oliver, our waiter, brings out the fancy drinks. Lala [Kent] mentioned Oliver and she was like, ‘He has the cutest smile ever.’

“He met up with us and we’re both having a very engaging conversation and I turn to Lala and I’m like, ‘Wait Lala, I think he’s really cute too.’ And she goes, ‘You know what Raquel? I’m not going to do anything with him. I’m going to give you the green light.'”

Raquel Leviss and Oliver then started “making out on the dance floor”.

However, Lala subsequently changed her mind and expressed her disapproval of Raquel’s behavior.

Raquel Leviss recalled: “Then all of a sudden it turns into like this whole, ‘We really need to talk Raquel, I don’t approve of your actions lately.’ Lala goes, ‘Honestly Raquel, I wouldn’t feel comfortable having you around my man.’ And I said, ‘Well it’s a good thing you don’t have one.'”

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair prompted his split from Ariana Madix.

And in May, Ariana admitted to being “glad” that she found out about the affair.

During an appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Ariana explained: “The plan was to end the relationship without any sort of mention of an affair or cheating. Whether that was pre-reunion or not or pre-going to film Winter House or not. And then they would just start dating.

“The narrative that he was the victim in our relationship or [that] I just suck would have already been planted.”

Must Read: When Kapil Sharma Claimed He Asked Sunil Grover To Return To ‘TKSS’ But Ended Up Declaring The Latter Does Not Want To Work With Him: “Maine Gusse Mein 5-6…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News