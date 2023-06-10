Lala Kent regrets attacking Raquel Leviss at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion.

The 32-year-old star has revealed that she regrets how she approached her co-star during the reunion, after it was revealed that Raquel had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

Speaking to TMZ, Lala explained: “In the moment during the reunion, after I left, I felt dirty.

“After watching last night when she had finally had the breakdown – just as a human, because for me, it’s a reality TV show – I feel like we’re all, kind of, playing the same game, but when I watched that, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re maybe dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform.’

“It can be rough, and you have to know when you’re on a show like this and you make bad decisions, these are the kind of things that happen, especially when you’re throwing daggers at people while you’re doing something like that.”

Earlier this week, an insider revealed that Raquel plans to share her side of the Scandoval after she returns home from a healthy facility.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly.

“Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

Raquel – whose affair prompted Tom to split from Ariana Madix – is now keen to share her side of the story with the public.

The insider added: “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

