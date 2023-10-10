Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor & Lisa Vanderpump Resolve Their Differences & 'Everything Looks Good' Revealed The Reality TV Star

The reality show Vanderpump Rules has been on people’s loved list ever since it dropped with its first season. Even after ten seasons, the show is still going strong, and with the recent Scandoval, it hit a new high amongst its fans. Now, Tom Sandoval‘s best friend and participant on the show, Jax Taylor, has opened up on his equation with Lisa Vanderpump.

In a recent interview, Taylor admitted that he has resolved his issues with Lisa Vanderpump, and they are now pretty cool with their equation. The 44-year-old TV star has revealed that he’s now on good terms with Lisa, 63 after they managed to resolve their differences.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ star told Us Weekly: “[We are] great. Everything’s good. We had some unresolved issues. We kind of lost contact a little bit during the pandemic and everything – [with] the way I exited the show. But everything’s OK now. Everything looks good.”

Jax recently opened his own sports bar, and he spoke to Lisa before he embarked on his business venture.

He shared: “I talked to her a couple of times. I talked to her a couple of weeks ago, but we didn’t really get into that. We had some other things that we had to clear up first. But yeah, I’m excited to have her if she wants to come.”

Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their departure from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in late 2020.

Jax wrote on Instagram at the time: “The last eight years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa, and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. (sic)”

However, Jax announced his return to the show earlier this year.

He said: “I am going to bring it. I promise you, I will bring it! The people on … actually, I’m probably saying too much night now! The people who need to be brought in on, I will bring it.”

