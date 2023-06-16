Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are engaged. The 30-year-old The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor and the Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara, 29, have confirmed that they’ve actually been engaged since September, after months of speculation about their relationship status.

Barbara confirmed: “We got engaged in September.” The model doesn’t have any regrets about delaying the announcement. She said: “We just want to do it on our time.

Dylan told V magazine: “There’s a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency. Which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent. This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?”

Barbara, continued, “When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, ‘Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine…’ That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way.”

Despite this, Dylan Sprouse is already feeling anxious about their big day. The After We Collided actor shared: “I think the definition of marriage is very different for our generation than what it meant for the previous one.

“For me, at least, marriage is a promise of kind of loving you endlessly, and being your partner. I’m nervous about the event. Frankly, it’s about the first dance. I’m nervous about a choreographed dance.”

The celebrity duo have been dating for five years, but Barbara admits their romance hasn’t been straightforward.

She explained: “We’ve been dating for five years, officially, but we actually met like eight months before at an event. That was just a short interaction and then I ghosted him for six months until I got myself back into the picture.”

In response, Dylan said: “That’s the long and short of it. But I think the thing that really drew us together was our mutual roasting of each other when we first met. That was something that left a lasting impression.”

