Danny Bonaduce is booked in for brain surgery. ‘The Partridge Family’ actor-turned DJ, 63, had been struggling to speak and balance while battling a mystery illness, but has now been told he suffers from hydrocephalus and is going in for an operation soon.

Danny is now clean after struggling with substance abuse, and even though he is not sure how he contracted the disorder, he thinks it might be the result taking a “guitar to the head” and being punched by former baseball star Joe Canseco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny Bonaduce also told TMZ the condition had been confirmed after he met with “100 doctors”. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke says the disorder is “caused by an abnormal build-up of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles (cavities) deep within the brain” which puts “harmful pressure on the brain’s tissues’.

He said: “I’ve done so many stupid things. “On a reality TV show, I took a guitar to the head and that hurt. That’s possibly the cause of all this.

“I got punched in the face by Jose Canseco, a 265-pound professional athlete. “And by the way, I didn’t hit the floor, (I) made it on my feet the whole time.”

Danny added he is going to have a “shunt” put in his head as well as “a drain for it” on the back of skull during surgery. He said: “If the diagnosis is correct, I’ll be 50 percent better right away.” Danny also admitted he is staying optimistic about his future even though he knows he is “never going to run track” or box again. He said: “If I can get from here to the kitchen on my own, bravo!”

Dad-of-two Danny, who has children Countess Isabella, 28, and Count Dante, 21, with his second wife Gretchen Hillmer, first realised something was wrong last year when his current wife Amy Railsback noticed him slurring words and struggling to balance. He went in to hospital for a raft of tests, and after five days under observation he told ‘Good Morning America’ in June 2022 doctors had ruled out a stroke but couldn’t come up with a diagnosis.

Danny last year also posted an image of himself using a cane on Instagram last year as he announced he was taking a break from his DJ job at Seattle radio station KZOK-FM.

He captioned it: “A bit of news to share — I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more, as I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. “What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now. I love my job and talking to you guys and I’ll be back on the air very soon.

“Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes.”

Must Read: Avengers’ Hulk As Desi Villain For Indian Daily Soap? Netizens Joke “Yeh Hai Avengers: Endgame Ki Aage Ki Script” As Marvel Fails To Give Him A Solo MCU Project

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News