The Handmaid’s Tale dropped a heavy one in season 6, episode 4, and I have thoughts. This episode quietly flipped the chessboard without yelling “checkmate.” Right off the bat, we pick up where episode 3 left us — June, Luke, and Moira slipping out of Gilead again. But this time, the reunion doesn’t mean rest. Mayday is cooking up another plan: a raid on Jezebel’s. Not for fun. For vengeance.

To smoke out the Commanders responsible for sabotaging the last rescue mission, which was supposed to bring Hannah home. And that’s the part that stings the most — June and Luke still haven’t gotten their daughter back after everything. Planes were shot down, dreams crushed, and Commander Lawrence had a hand in it. So now Mayday’s next move? Go through Jezebel’s to find out who gave the kill order and take them out. Brutal? Yes. Strategic? Definitely.

Speaking of Lawrence — let’s talk about that eerie ending of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6’s fourth episode. This man reads A Little Princess during the closing voice-over, a throwback to an earlier moment with his daughter. It’s subtle but powerful. That book was Eleanor’s favorite. Remember Eleanor? His late wife is probably the last thing tethering him to actual morality. So, while he’s pushing New Bethlehem like it’s some peace project, the man’s still grieving. Still haunted. That bedtime story? It’s a love letter, a memory, and maybe even a warning.

And while the Commanders play war games, Serena Joy is out here playing… flirtation? High Commander Wharton is back — and he’s not your usual Gilead creep. Cooking, laughing, dancing in the rain? Serena hasn’t smiled like this in seasons. There’s something real brewing. Or at least, it looks that way. But can we trust Wharton? That’s where it gets messy.

He might be genuinely smitten, but let’s not pretend Gilead’s leadership doesn’t know how to weaponize charm. Serena’s influence is currency, and Wharton might just be the next Commander trying to cash in. If he plays her, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 4 dance scene will hit differently in hindsight.

Meanwhile, Janine gets a quiet, haunting moment as Lawrence reads the story. A girl hardened by life? Sounds about right. The whole sequence ties everything together — Lawrence’s guilt, the broken women of Gilead, and the trauma that never really lets go.

There’s still a lot of this season left, but The Handmaid’s Tale episode 4 does what The Handmaid’s Tale does best: it whispers chaos. No screaming. Just a steady buildup of tension, betrayal, and the flicker of hope that maybe, maybe, Hannah’s story isn’t over yet. If Lawrence is the storm and Serena is the spark, then episode 5? That’s the lightning strike.

