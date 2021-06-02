Netizens Slam Samantha Akkineni For Starring In Manoj Bajpayee-Led Spy Thriller The Family Man 2
#ShameonYouSamantha Ahead Of Manoj Bajpayee-Led Spy Thriller The Family Man 2 Release(Photo Credit – A Still From The Family Man 2)

Ever since The Family Man 2 trailer was dropped, several leaders and a section of the Tamil audience have been calling for a ban on the release of the series. As the series is now all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, #ShameonYouSamantha began trending on Twitter.

A section of the Tamil speaking audience took to Twitter and are demanding a ban on Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man 2. Reportedly, they have expressed disappointment with the makers and Samantha Akkineni for presenting Tamilians in a “highly objectionable manner”.

For the unversed, Samantha will be seen playing the role of Rajalekshmi Chandran, a Tamil rebel. While the character is said to be fictional but those who are offended claim that the roots of the character in Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). LTTE seemingly has a respectable following among Tamilians since the group was a part of the civil war in Sri Lanka demanding a separate state. While their ideology is a topic of discussion but the subject seems to be quite sensitive for some Tamil speaking people.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

It is also worth pointing out that the Tamil Nadu government had requested the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to either stop or impose a ban on Manoj Bajpayee’s spy thriller web series The Family Man 2. The government urged the centre citing that the series depicted the Tamil Eelam in a negative light.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj penned a letter to Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar claiming that the trailer of the web series presented Tamilians in a “highly objectionable manner”.

Samantha Akkineni is yet to respond to the outrage on Twitter.

