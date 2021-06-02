Ever since The Family Man 2 trailer was dropped, several leaders and a section of the Tamil audience have been calling for a ban on the release of the series. As the series is now all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, #ShameonYouSamantha began trending on Twitter.

A section of the Tamil speaking audience took to Twitter and are demanding a ban on Manoj Bajpayee led The Family Man 2. Reportedly, they have expressed disappointment with the makers and Samantha Akkineni for presenting Tamilians in a “highly objectionable manner”.

For the unversed, Samantha will be seen playing the role of Rajalekshmi Chandran, a Tamil rebel. While the character is said to be fictional but those who are offended claim that the roots of the character in Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). LTTE seemingly has a respectable following among Tamilians since the group was a part of the civil war in Sri Lanka demanding a separate state. While their ideology is a topic of discussion but the subject seems to be quite sensitive for some Tamil speaking people.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

#ShameonYouSamantha

FamilyMan 1 portrays Muslims as a ISI Terrorists

FamilyMan 2 portrays Tamils and LTTE as Terrorists Everyone to double standard @Samanthaprabhu2 🤮 pic.twitter.com/FnGxytF75Y — SANSKRITI🇦🇫 (@Kritiii96) June 2, 2021

Tamils need an uncompromising leader 😔😔#ShameonYouSamantha — தமிழன் சத்யா 2.0 (@tamilansathya01) June 2, 2021

The LTTE grew to become one of the world’s most sophisticated and tightly organized liberation groups. Don’t show us as extremists @Samanthaprabhu2 #ShameonYouSamantha pic.twitter.com/pRFm1lG8GR — அதியன் கார்த்தி (@athiyankarthi) June 2, 2021

You even pretend to be a prostitute.. But please do not pretend to be an Eelam female militant and slander them They are the guardian deities of our clan#ShameonYouSamantha pic.twitter.com/fRnXQUJYzv — விழித்திரு தமிழா (@vizithiru_tamiz) June 2, 2021

Samantha has to apologize for starring in this film..#ShameonYouSamantha pic.twitter.com/5FAl0TzNPS — ஹரி பிள்ளை✨ (@Haripillai123) June 2, 2021

You did the character role for hurting whole Tamilian's sentiments. Do you realize this character and dialogue vulnerable to Tamilians? your portrayed Tamil people as terrorist. We never forgive and forget your treachery. @Samanthaprabhu2#ShameonYouSamantha — இளந்திரையன் (@A_Chola_King) June 2, 2021

pakistan is a Friendly nation to Srilanka give all the Support to Srilanka to destroy LTTE

ISI is a Spy agent of Pakistan This Familyman 2 Series Shows an LTTE girl kills Tamils joint with that ISI Group what a contrasting Bull Shit is this?#ShameonYouSamantha — 👑அருண்மொழித்தேவன்🐯 (@KamalThamizhan) June 2, 2021

We (Tamil) are not extremists @Samanthaprabhu2 Bank Of Tamileelam(BOT) was the de-facto Central & Commercial Bank of LTTE. It was the only bank in the World to be run by a Liberation group.#ShameonYouSamantha pic.twitter.com/zway4UTUqG — அதியன் கார்த்தி (@athiyankarthi) June 2, 2021

If India Fought against British racists that is called freedom fight If LTTE Fought against Singhalese racists that is called Terrorism what a logic?#familyman_against_tamils #ShameonYouSamantha pic.twitter.com/DmKaXz1I3Y — Anirudh FREAK ♥️ (@anirudh_veriyan) June 2, 2021

It is also worth pointing out that the Tamil Nadu government had requested the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to either stop or impose a ban on Manoj Bajpayee’s spy thriller web series The Family Man 2. The government urged the centre citing that the series depicted the Tamil Eelam in a negative light.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj penned a letter to Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar claiming that the trailer of the web series presented Tamilians in a “highly objectionable manner”.

Samantha Akkineni is yet to respond to the outrage on Twitter.

