Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani Is Missing The Show Badly & Her Latest Post Proves It

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains to be the most loved sitcom in India. And to the same extent, the pair of Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi has its own fan base. But ever since, Disha has taken an exit, the fans are missing her badly.

While Disha Vakani has kept her mum on returning back to the show, she’s surely missing the show badly. No, it’s not us making any speculations but the actress herself proclaimed her feelings through social media. She shared a picture along with Dilip Joshi, with a caption which grabbed the eyeballs.

Disha shared her and Dilip Joshi’s picture from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She captioned it as, “Missing#tmkoc#loveyouall.”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, we recently shared with you an instance from 2014, when both Disha and Munmun spoke about their valentine plans which left Jethalal fans disheartened.

Back in 2014, during a talk with Bollywood Now, Disha Vakani and Munmun Dutta were asked about their Valentine’s Day plans. They were asked to choose one Bollywood actor, they would love to spend their valentine with. Munmun named not one but three of her favourite B’Town guys- Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Coming to Disha, she first chose her mom as her valentine but speaking about Bollywood actor, she revealed Ranbir Kapoor as her favourite choice. We can see, both Disha and Munmun Dutta share Ranbir Kapoor as their mutual favourite. Lucky Kapoor lad!

