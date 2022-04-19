Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven from Stranger Things, says that season 4 of Netflix’s hit supernatural horror series will see her character at her darkest point in the show so far. One of the most famous shows on the streaming giant will premiere its 4th season this year. Recently, the trailer of it was released and it has got fans on their toes.

Advertisement

At the end of season 3, Brown’s character is left without her powers and is living with Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, and the rest of the Byers family after the disappearance of David Harbour’s Jim Hopper. The upcoming season is set six months later. It will show the main group separated as they navigate the complexities of high school.

Advertisement

Now, as per Sreenrant, Millie Bobby Brown has given a little more detail about what fans can expect from Eleven in Stranger Things 4. She has teased it to be the darkest season for her character. “I read the script, and I see Finn and some of the other characters having such a fun time, and you get to see Eleven in the darkest state she’s ever been [in],” Millie said.

“This is definitely the hardest season I’ve ever filmed, and there have been some of the scariest things I’ve ever seen as a human,” Millie Bobby Brown added. “Which you guys will get to see, and I’ll get to tell more stories and touch on my experiences as a person filming on the set with these legitimate scary things,” the Stranger Things actress added.

It was previously said that the upcoming season will feature more of the Upside Down world than before. The trailer showed the kids and adults split apart as new mysteries unfold. Also that within the Upside Down world, they will face new threats.

Stranger Things season 4 is just around the corner, the 27th of May, Fans won’t have to wait long enough to see just how dark Millie Bobby Brown‘s character Eleven goes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Joe Alwyn Wants His Relationship With Taylor Swift Private: “We Live In A Culture That Is So Increasingly Intrusive”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube