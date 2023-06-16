Kim Cattrall thinks ‘hard work’ is key to a happy romance. The 66-year-old actress has been in a relationship with Russell Thomas for seven years, and they’ve managed to develop a ‘meaningful’ connection over time.

Kim also explained that her s*x life has changed in recent years. The actress suggested that she’s become much more confident than she used to be. She shared: “It’s asking for what you want. It’s showing what you want.

“Most men don’t have a clue, not the anatomy. They know that. But what in particular works for you. And most women, they’re too nervous, too anxious, or they haven’t done their homework to find out what feels good.

She told the ‘Modern Love’ podcast: “It’s hard work. It’s not easy. People feel that it’s something that happens, and you’re lucky. Luck is where preparation meets an opportunity.”

Kim continued, “S*xuality is not just about having babies, not just about getting off, it’s expressing something in a very intimate way.” Meanwhile, Kim previously confirmed that she won’t shoot another s*x scene. The actress is best-known for playing the s*x-obsessed Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City‘ but Kim is no longer “interested” in appearing in a n*de scene.

Kim told Variety: “I don’t want to be n*de anymore. I’m 65. I’m in great shape. But I’m just not interested. I feel like I filled my quota on that one and without an intimacy coach.”

Kim has enjoyed huge success during her career, starring in various movies, TV shows and stage productions. However, she still hasn’t achieved all of her ambitions.

Asked if there’s anything she’d still like to do, she said: “I’d like to do my own sitcom. I think that would be a lot of fun with an audience, playing a woman my own age. I have a very specific idea of what I want to do.”

