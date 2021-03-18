Netflix’s Bombay Begums, which was released earlier this month, received rave reviews from critics and viewers. However, after the Tandav controversy and strict Information & Broadcasting guidelines for the streaming platform, major OTT platforms are now trying to playing it as safe as they can.

Netflix’s original show stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles. The series also landed in controversy regarding the “inappropriate portrayal” of children. However, it seems the controversy did not affect the OTT platform to order the second season of the series.

Now a report from SpotboyE reveals that OTT platforms are backing out from producing content related to politics and religion. An OTT content producer said to the publication, “None at all, good or bad. We are henceforth going to black out all references to politics and religion.”

The report further states that Netflix’s Bombay Begums, which has some steamy scenes, didn’t seem to have offended anyone. As a result, the streaming platform has already sanctioned the season of the series and the shooting is on the way. And Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav season 2 may not see the light of the day.

For the unversed, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav that stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and other stars had to face social media outrage. A section of netizens demanded a ban on Tandav and accused the makers of the web series of hurting religious sentiments.

Ali Abbas Zafar also issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of Tandav. His statement reads, “We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

“The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion, or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” read the statement.

