Priyank Sharma VS Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood VS Benafsha Soonawala + Vikas Gupta – TRUTH REVEALED?

This breakup saga has been on since 11th season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss but the ones involved still seem to be in turmoil. Just a quick flashback – Priyank Sharma & Divya Agarwal met on MTV’s Splitsvilla and apparently, ‘fell in love’. Meanwhile, Varun Sood & Benafsha Soonawalla were in a relationship for almost 4-5 years. Also, Benafsha & Priyank Sharma are a long time ‘best friends’. Also, it is reported that Vikas Gupta is Priyank Sharma’s love interest after Divya in an episode revealed that the later is bisexual.

It all started when Priyank – Benafsha entered Bigg Boss last year and both were seen flirty, getting cozy with each other, after which Divya came in a special episode and broke up with him on national television. Vikas Gupta was a fellow contestant and also, shared a family relation with Priyank which could be seen after most of their fights. It was also being said that Priyank has a lot of contracts signed with Vikas and feared to lose them because of their bittersweet relation as he insulted him multiple times on the show. Eventually, Varun too broke up with Ben because of her alleged relationship with Priyank even after the show.

Now, both their exes Divya & Varun are on Vikas’ MTV reality show Ace Of Space, which has a similar format to Bigg Boss, and are openly verbal about their exes cheating them. The later also went to share that he was emotionally broken down after the entire episode took place. Divya also shared that Priyank is bisexual and she knew it since long.

Taking into consideration the entire drama, is it Vikas Gupta taking revenge of his insult at the Bigg Boss house by inviting Divya & Varun on his show, who themselves have their own grudges and are leaving no stones unturned to reveal their side of the story? As termed, ‘the mastermind’, is Vikas Gupta the man behind all that’s happening? What do y’all think?

Meanwhile, Priyank yesterday broke his silence after continuous attacks happening on him, as he wrote,” Ye kissa peechle saal JULY 2017 mein khatam ho Gaya tha aur ab tak patani kyu zinda tha! AB KHATAM ! Thank you @benafshasoonawalla and you know why 🤗#firstandthelasttweet #peace”