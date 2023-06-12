Kevin Jonas thinks alcohol has changed the culture at Disneyland. The 35-year-old singer shot to fame as part of The Jonas Brothers and starred in Disney Channel hits such as ‘Camp Rock’ and ‘Hannah Montana’ in the late 2000s.

Kevin tied the knot with Danielle Deleasa in 2009 and shortly after spent the night with her in an exclusive suite at the California theme park but has now claimed that everything has “changed” since alcohol started being sold at the attraction in 2012.

Speaking on UKTV show ‘Lorraine’, Kevin Jonas said: “We had a special experience there so after we were married they were kind enough to let us stay at this place that was called the Dream Suite.

“Inside, it was pretty great. They shut it down at night and you are still in the property staying. You would come out your door and no one’s there except you guys.”

Kevin Jonas even expressing his disappointment over alcohol said, “But what it really comes down to is they’ve let people start to drink now in Disneyland and that has changed everything. “

Meanwhile, the ‘Waffle House’ hitmaker – who has daughters Alena, nine and six-year-old Valentina with Danielle – was joined by his brothers Joe, 33, and 30-year-old Nick Jonas in the interview and Nick explained that when he tied the knot with ‘Love Again’ actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018, he had “no expectations” for the big day because they had planned it over “such a long period of time” and that the whole event turned out to be “really special” in the end.

He said: “We planned it pretty quickly so we didn’t have that stress of expectations over a long period of time of having something planned so everything was just a plus and it was really special. Such a special day.”

