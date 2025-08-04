Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans is set to premiere this month on Sony LIV, featuring Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles. To borrow a line from the iconic film Salaar: “It’s the story of two friends who become enemies.” This quote perfectly captures the essence of the series. Set against the backdrop of the internal politics of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mayasabha follows the parallel rise and eventual rivalry of two influential figures who once stood together. But how did they end up on opposing sides? Let’s take a closer look at what to expect from this series.

What is Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans all about?

At its heart, Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans is a political drama rooted in friendship, fractured by the pursuit of power and clashing ideologies. Drawing inspiration from real-life political events and personalities in Andhra Pradesh, the series traces the journey of Krishna Kanth Naidu (Aadhi Pinisetty) and MS Rami Reddy (Chaitanya Rao Madadi)—two idealists who step into politics with noble motives, only to become rivals in a deeply polarizing power struggle.

The show is poised to delve into key moments of Andhra’s political evolution, including the Emergency era, the rise of Naxal movements, regional turf wars, communal and caste-based tensions, and language-related divides. While grounded in actual events, the narrative takes a fictionalized route to heighten the drama and emotional intensity.

Mayasabha Release Date and Platform

As previously mentioned, Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans will be available on Sony LIV starting on 7 August 2025. In addition to Telugu’s original language, the series will be available dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil. The series will consist of nine episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes or more.

Mayasabha: The Rise Of The Titans Cast and Crew

The series is directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar, and stars Chaitanya Rao, Aadhi, Ravindra Vijay, Divya Dutta, Shatru, Nassar, Sai Kumar, Charitha Varma, Raghu Babu, Bhavana Vazhapandal, Tanya S. Ravichandran, and Srikanth Iyengar.

Suresh Ragutu and Gnanashekar V. S., with Praveen K. L. as the editor, handle the cinematography. The series is produced by Sree Harsha and Krishna Vijay, under the banner of Hitmen & Proodos Productions LLP.

Check out the trailer here:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Mandala Murders OTT Verdict (Week 1): Vaani Kapoor’s Thriller Logs 3rd Best Opening Among Hindi Series In 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News