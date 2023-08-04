A candlelight vigil for Angus Cloud was held in Oakland, California, on Wednesday (08.03.23).

The 25-year-old ‘Euphoria‘ actor was tragically found dead at his home in the city over the weekend and residents of Oakland came out to remember Angus at a vigil held in front of a nine-foot mural of him, which was painted by Darin Balaban.

According to TMZ, around 50 people attended the vigil, bringing flowers, pictures of Cloud, liquor and Guinness.

They spoke about Angus and sang songs including ‘Stand By Me’.

Angus’ family announced his death in a statement, revealing it came just one week after Angus attended his father’s funeral.

They said: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Angus’ father’s funeral took place in his native Ireland, following his death in May after a battle with cancer, and insiders previously claimed Angus not coping with his grief.

One source told Entertainment Tonight: “Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief.”

