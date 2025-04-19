One of the most popular romantic comedy dramas at the moment is Emily in Paris. The Netflix show has attracted a lot of eyeballs over the course of its four fully released seasons. Meanwhile, its fifth season is also slated to arrive and fans are excited for what new twists and romances are in store.

The rom-com stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, the main character. And even though most of the show was set in Paris, as the name suggests, the fifth season will see Emily in Rome. Here’s which characters are expected to return for the fifth season as it focuses on love, fashion, bonds and more.

Emily In Paris Season 5: Which Characters Are Expected To Return?

Lily Collins, the series’ leading star, will obviously be back to take Emily on yet another ride. Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, is also set to return to the Netflix show, as her character has a journey of her own to undertake. Production on season 5 is expected to start in May 2025, so not much is known yet, but as per Variety, Gabriel’s restaurant will be used in it.

Lucas Bravo plays the role of Gabriel, the swoony chef who is one of the frontrunners to be Emily’s forever love. Camille Razat, who essays the role of Camille, is reported to not be returning in season 5, as per Variety. Last year, the actress gave a cryptic response about whether she would be back.

She told TV Line, “Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don’t necessarily have to see them. We may or may not. I don’t know how much of Camille we’ll see next season. But again, she’s part of the world of the series.” Lucien Laviscount portrays the role of Alfie, and though he was barely seen in season 4, he is reported to back as a regular in season 5.

Eugenio Franceschini plays Marcello, the current fan-favourite to be Emily’s endgame. He was the new addition to Emily in Paris 4 and is expected to return to see. It’s yet to be seen where the blooming romance between Emily and Marcello goes. Thalia Besson was introduced as Genevieve.

She is interested in Gabriel romantically and the friction is expected to be continued in season 5 but there has been no confirmation of the same yet. Bruno Gouery is reported to be returning as Luc, Emily’s funny co-worker. Samuel Arnold might also be back as Julien because even though Rome is a part of the season 5 picture, Emily will always return to Paris eventually.

Lastly, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu essays the role of Sylvie, Emily’s tough and hard-to-please boss. There are still loose threads to tie between her and Emily, which is why the character is expected to return for season 5.

