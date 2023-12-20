Millie Bobby Brown has to combat one more monster before she battles Stranger Things one last time. Millie will be seen in the new fantasy movie Damsel. After the Enola Holmes franchise, Damsel is Millie’s second concept film with Netflix. By now, we are sure that she’s a Netflix princess, but not the kind who needs saving, and the first glimpse into Damsel just seems to have proven our point.

Millie Bobby Brown became a global sensation with Netflix’s smash-hit Stranger Things, which was the most-streamed show of 2022 on the streaming giant, with viewers tuning in for 52 billion minutes last year. Brown was exceptional as the telekinetic Eleven, which can be termed her breakthrough performance. She will begin shooting for the final installment in January, which is expected to premiere in the summer of 2025.

After the success of Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown, 19, has come on board as executive producer for Damsel, too. The film, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadilla, has been written by Dan Mazeau. If you are also anticipating the upcoming film, we are diving deep into the details of the Brown starrer.

Teaser

The makers of Damsel dropped an intriguing trailer for the film recently, which gives a sneak peek into Millie’s Damsel in distress, struggling to save herself. “This is not a fairy tale. Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel. Only on Netflix 20,” Netflix captioned the teaser. Check it out below.

Plot

The plot of Damsel revolves around Elodie, who finds herself imprisoned in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon following a shocking betrayal that comes at the hands of the ones she trusted her life with. She accepts that no one is going to be able to save her, and, therefore, she must save herself.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

Cast

Damsel features Brown as Elodie. It stars Angela Basset as her stepmother, Lady Bayford; Robin Wright as her future mother-in-law, Queen Isabelle; and Nick Robinson as her future spouse, Prince Henry. Joining the cast as Elodie’s father, Lord Bayford, is Ray Winstone. The following actors will also appear in pivotal roles: Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Sam Sharma (Operation Cobra), Saif Mohsen (They Cloned Tyrone), Sonya Nisa (Red Rose), Elmano Sancho (Filha da Lei), and Erickson Santos Gomes (Quer o Destino).

Release Date

The film was originally scheduled for release on October 13, 2023; however, as of right now, it has been moved to 2024. The casting for Damsel was revealed in November 2020, while the project was formally unveiled in March 2020.

