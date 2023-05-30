Christina Ricci has hailed her ‘Yellowjackets’ co-star Juliette Lewis as “one in a million”. The 43-year-old actress has taken to social media to heap praise on her co-star, revealing that she feels “lucky” to have worked with Juliette on the thriller drama series.

Christina Ricci wrote on Instagram: “@juliettelewis, you are one in a million. I love you so much. We have loved, we have laughed, we have giggled, we have fought and made up, we are sisters. I was your secret stalker as a 14-year-old to your movie star 18-year-old asking people who had worked with you about your habits and what you ate!! That 14-year-old cannot believe I got to work with you. Let alone become your friend. I will never stop feeling so lucky. [heart emojis] (sic).”

Juliette Lewis, 49, has also taken to social media to reflect on her ‘Yellowjackets’ experience after her character was killed off. The actress admitted to being “moved” by the response to her appearance on the show.

She wrote: “I have been and will remain offline for a bit. As I want to focus on the ME outside of this Business- So much to say and reflect on; But here’s a quick note to say I am beyond moved by the appreciation of my work on @yellowjackets Love, respect, and appreciation is the oil in this creative machine and the encouragement I always need- That I do not create alone that I will and can continue creating despite the challenges of this industry, with it’s breakneck hours and the pressure cooker expectations etc. I love you all above and beyond. (sic)”

Juliette also hailed the show’s “exceptional” writing team. She said: “The exceptional writing on @Yellowjackets, I believe this team can literally do and write anything, the chemistry and exquisite talent of this phenomenal- ever-growing – cast is something I will always marvel at. (sic)”

