Television actress Hina Khan is one of the most talked about celebrities in the biz today. Post her appearance in Bigg Boss 12, she is spotted almost everywhere. Be it her stylish looks from the gym or vacation; Hina’s social media account is a visual treat for all her fans.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Now, Hina with her girls – Pooja Banerjee and Erica Fernandez is turning up the heat in a new picture shared by her on Instagram.

Hina, who is now popularly known as the new age Komolika, shared a sizzling hot picture on her Instagram along with Pooja and Erica, and we must say that the trio looks SEXY! The girls can be seen wearing swimsuits and flaunting amazing selves! Hina has captioned the picture as, “Because Hotties hang out at the pool🌴🌴 @iam_ejf @poojabanerjeee what a day girls..what fun #BossBabe #Hotties #SwimTeam.”

Aren’t these babes oozing hotness?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!