Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Judges Vikas Gupta’s Sexuality For Using A Ladies Razor

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 is getting exciting with each passing day and episode. Hindustani Bhau got evicted this week and spilled the beans on Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz relationship status and also Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s.

While he called Asim’s was one-sided and Himanshi did not feel the same way for him; he mentioned Arhaan really cares about Rashami and it’s difficult to judge everything in just one-hour episode.

In last night’s episode, while everyone was on the dinner table having dinner, Asim was looking out for razor. He also asks Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh if they also want. He then mentions that there are only a few razor’s left and tells Vikas Gupta about aloe vera razor and smirks looking at him, hinting about his sexuality.

Vikas then calls him and makes him sit next to him on a chair and schools him about the same. He tells him to think before he speaks or makes a comment. Asim immediately declines to this and says that even Paras uses these razors. However, Vikas did complete his talks and closed the topic there.

Later during the nomination task, Vikas had a superpower to nominate anyone for direct eviction being the caption of the house, he nominated Asim. He took Asim’s name and reasoned that he destroyed Mahira’s letter. Therefore, he has nominated him.

Apart from Asim, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Asim are nominated this week.

