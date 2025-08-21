Bharti Singh is one of the highest-paid comedians in India. She continues winning fans’ hearts with her humor and simplicity. However, her journey was full of ups and downs while growing up in Amritsar, Punjab. Her father died when she was 2 years old, and her mother, who was earlier a housewife, then started working as a maid in houses to raise three children at the age of 22. Recently, Bharti Singh reflected on her income through television and YouTube. Read on to know more.

Bharti Singh On Her YouTube Journey

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Bharti Singh shared that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, convinced her to start a YouTube channel. The couple runs YouTube channels named Bharti TV and LOL (Life Of Limbachiyaa’s). Bharti said, “I make 60% of my income via television work, and 40% from YouTube. I can’t believe it if you’d told me that I would get paid for doing something as basic as cleaning a microphone and posting it. It was my husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who told me that TV isn’t going to last, and I should focus on YouTube. At first, I didn’t quite understand it. But then, I started enjoying it. And then, I started making money, which was even better. I’ve learned one thing: if you’re dedicated and hard-working, YouTube will be just as dedicated to you.”

Bharti Singh On Earning Money Via Television & YouTube

“Sometimes, I feel like putting out four vlogs in a day. I have so much content, way more than 12 minutes can accommodate. I started YouTube two years ago, and now I have over 7 million subscribers. I used to upload one vlog a week earlier. But the money is good; still, it’s not as good as TV. I can earn on TV in one day what I make on YouTube in a month. I love both mediums. Now, I feel strange when I don’t share a vlog,” she continued.

Bharti Singh Is Connected To Her Roots

Despite being a star, she is still connected to her roots. Talking about her relationship with money currently, she said, “Yes, I travel in business class and stay at five-star hotels, but I still eat with my hands. That will never change. I haven’t changed. I still crave Amritsar. But I haven’t been able to visit in three years. That’s the thing about Mumbai; if you’re hard working, this city won’t leave you. Whenever I make plans to visit Amritsar, I get some new work.”

More About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is known for her comedy and hosting skills. Some of her notable performances are in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Khatra Khatra Khatra, among others. She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. According to Times of India, Bharti Singh’s estimated net worth is between Rs 25-30 crore.

