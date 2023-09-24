Tori Spelling is being trolled for apparently splashing out on fillers despite living with her children in a motorhome.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 50, was targeted online after she posted a series of photos and videos of her posing alongside her former co-star Brian Austin Green, 50, on a red carpet for a ’90s Con event in Tampa, Florida, last week.

Many said it was clear she’d had “work done” to her face and questioned how she could afford it amid reports she is struggling to find cash after moving into an RV at a campsite with her five children – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 11, and six-year-old Beau.

Others defended Tori, saying she looked “great” and urged her to do what “makes her feel confident and happy”.

It’s been widely reported that Tori Spelling has been struggling with money following her separation from estranged ‘Due South’ actor husband Dean McDermott, 56, who announced their split in June after 17 years of marriage.

The split came one month after Tori revealed her kids were ill from “extreme” mould in their rental home which resulted in her first checking her family into a $100-per-night motel before moving them to an RV in August.

On Thursday (21.09.23), Tori marked her mum’s birthday after their reported three-year feud.

The actress and her mother are said to have been virtually estranged since Candy Spelling, 78, was named by her late TV producer titan husband Aaron Spelling as the sole heir of his $600 million fortune.

But Tori posted a series of throwback images of her and Candy on Wednesday (20.09.23) with a message that referred to “tickle fests” and ice cream fights with her mum and 44-year-old brother Randy Spelling.

An insider has told Page Six Candy had found a place for Tori and her grandkids to live after they moved out of their family home, but she was turned down.

They said: “Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find (a house, but she ) wanted to live in a certain place.”

